CROWN POINT, IN - Neda Lennon, age 92 of Crown Point, IN passed away on April 4, 2021 . She was graduate of Lew Wallace HS and Northern Illinois University. Neda started teaching in a one room school in Kansas. She later moved to the Merrillville School System and later at the Little Red School House in Crown Point. Neda enjoyed her retirement with her husband in Florida and the Lakes of Four Seasons.