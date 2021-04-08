CROWN POINT, IN - Neda Lennon, age 92 of Crown Point, IN passed away on April 4, 2021 . She was graduate of Lew Wallace HS and Northern Illinois University. Neda started teaching in a one room school in Kansas. She later moved to the Merrillville School System and later at the Little Red School House in Crown Point. Neda enjoyed her retirement with her husband in Florida and the Lakes of Four Seasons.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jack and son Keith. She is survived by her son Kevin; daughters: Beth (Ron) Eldridge, Jane (Kim) Thomas; daughter in law: Kathy Lennon; sister Nancy (Jim) Zanellato; many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will take place at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point on Friday, April 9, 2021 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. with funeral at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Chapel Lawn Cemetery will follow. www.burnsfuneral.com