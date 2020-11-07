Neil E. Magnuson
VALPARAISO, IN — Neil E. Magnuson, 65, of Valparaiso, passed away after bravely fighting a three-year battle with cancer, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was born July 19, 1955, in Princeton, IL, to Harold "Mike" and Frances (Burden) Magnuson. Neil graduated from LaMoille High School in Illinois. He was a member of Boilermakers Local 60. Neil also was a past owner and project manager for BWMC. He was a life member of the Sons of American Legion Post 502 and their Honor Guard and a Master Mason of Masonic Lodge 207 LaMoille Calumet and Scottish Rite 32nd degree Augusta, GA. Neil was an avid fisherman, loved telling jokes and stirring the pot, a problem solver, friend to all, and very humble and generous. Most of all, he was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
On December 7, 1974, in Mendota, IL, Neil married Janet Schwartz, who survives along with their daughters, Jennifer Magnuson and Jill (Joe) DiGiorgio; grandchildren, Victoria Magnuson and Jacob, Joey and Lucia DiGiorgio; siblings, Ronald "Tom" (Ellen) Dobrich, Richard Magnuson, Sheila (George) Rithmiller and Kristie (Bob) Mitchell; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Karen Dobrich.
Visitation will be held Sunday, November 8, 2020, from 1:00-5:00 PM at MOELLER FUNEAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso. Face masks and social distancing required. Memorials may be made to the Sons of American Legion Post 502.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.