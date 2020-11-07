VALPARAISO, IN — Neil E. Magnuson, 65, of Valparaiso, passed away after bravely fighting a three-year battle with cancer, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was born July 19, 1955, in Princeton, IL, to Harold "Mike" and Frances (Burden) Magnuson. Neil graduated from LaMoille High School in Illinois. He was a member of Boilermakers Local 60. Neil also was a past owner and project manager for BWMC. He was a life member of the Sons of American Legion Post 502 and their Honor Guard and a Master Mason of Masonic Lodge 207 LaMoille Calumet and Scottish Rite 32nd degree Augusta, GA. Neil was an avid fisherman, loved telling jokes and stirring the pot, a problem solver, friend to all, and very humble and generous. Most of all, he was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.