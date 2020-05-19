HOBART, IN - Neil G. Kohler, age 89, of Hobart passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born on August 8, 1930 in Chicago, IL. Neil was a graduate of Chesterton High School, Class of 1948. He retired from US Steel Gary Works after 30 years and later worked at Burns Funeral Home. Neil also retired as a Warrant Officer in the US Army Reserves after 20 years where he was a part of the Airborne Unit. He was a member of the Illiana Power Squadron and the Knights of Columbus, where he received the title of “Grand Knight”. Neil was a dedicated member of St. Bridget Catholic Church in Hobart. During his free time, he enjoyed taking care of his yard and fish pond, going on fishing trips to Canada, and traveling with his family. Neil was an avid Cubs and Notre Dame fan. For many years, he would go to Indianapolis for the Indy 500 and on a Friday night in the fall, he would be in the stands cheering on his Hobart Brickies.