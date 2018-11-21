MUNSTER, IN - Neil 'Pat' Patrick Boyle, age 63, of Munster, IN passed away on Tuesday, November 20, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Fe Ceralde Boyle; daughters: Jackie (Mikhail) Boyle Siskoff and Paula Ceralde Boyle; sons: Daniel Mark Boyle, Jembo Ceralde Boyle and Daniel Ceralde Boyle; sister, Janet (Neal) Kotarski; brothers: Daniel Joseph (Becky) Boyle, James (Diane) Boyle, Edward Boyle, William (Alice) Boyle and Timothy (Patti) Boyle; and many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins. Pat was preceded in death by his father, Neil Daniel Boyle and mother, Virginia (nee Beal) Boyle.
Memorial Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 25, 2018 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Interment will be private. Visitation will be on Sunday, at the funeral home, from 1:00 p.m. until the 3:00 p.m. service.
Pat was a very compassionate individual who would lend his ear to anyone and everyone. He brightened the day for everybody he met with a smile and conversation. Pat was very optimistic, hopeful and inspiring to all. He was above all, 'the BEST Dad in the World'! www.kishfuneralhome.net