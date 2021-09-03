 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Neisha Lejon "MaMa" Lockett (nee Brown)

Neisha Lejon "MaMa" Lockett (nee Brown)

Neisha Lejon "MaMa" Lockett (nee Brown)

EAST CHICAGO, IN — Neisha Lejon Lockett ( nee Brown) "MaMa", age 55, of East Chicago IN, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021 at home.

Survivors: one son, Alonzo (Yvette) Lockett, Jr.; one grandson, Leo; mother, Barbara Abram Brown; two brothers: Mark Brown and Harris (Christina) Brown, Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by father, Harris Brown, Sr.; sister, Angie Brown and brother, Josh Harris.

Special Thank You to St. Luke AME Church and Unity Hospice Nurse, Myesha.

Private cremation was held at the family's convenience. HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Lockett and Brown families during their time of loss.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why this Christmas may be more expensive

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts