Neisha Lejon "MaMa" Lockett (nee Brown)

EAST CHICAGO, IN — Neisha Lejon Lockett ( nee Brown) "MaMa", age 55, of East Chicago IN, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021 at home.

Survivors: one son, Alonzo (Yvette) Lockett, Jr.; one grandson, Leo; mother, Barbara Abram Brown; two brothers: Mark Brown and Harris (Christina) Brown, Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by father, Harris Brown, Sr.; sister, Angie Brown and brother, Josh Harris.

Special Thank You to St. Luke AME Church and Unity Hospice Nurse, Myesha.

Private cremation was held at the family's convenience. HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Lockett and Brown families during their time of loss.