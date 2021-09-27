 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nelda Jean Elam

Nelda Jean Elam

Nelda Jean Elam

BARGERSVILLE, IN - Nelda Jean Elam (affectionately known as "Nanny"), 90, of Bargersville, IN passed away into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

A service celebrating Nelda's life will be held at Mount Pleasant Christian Church Chapel, 381 N. Bluff Rd., Greenwood, IN on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 11AM with visitation from 9AM–11AM; later in the day, family will gather for an intimate burial service at Salem Cemetery in Zionsville, IN.

Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN is handling the arrangements. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden announces increase in food stamps

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts