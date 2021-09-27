Nelda Jean Elam

BARGERSVILLE, IN - Nelda Jean Elam (affectionately known as "Nanny"), 90, of Bargersville, IN passed away into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

A service celebrating Nelda's life will be held at Mount Pleasant Christian Church Chapel, 381 N. Bluff Rd., Greenwood, IN on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 11AM with visitation from 9AM–11AM; later in the day, family will gather for an intimate burial service at Salem Cemetery in Zionsville, IN.

Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN is handling the arrangements. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.