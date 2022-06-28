 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nelda Meza (Nee Medrano)

Nelda Meza (Nee Medrano)

HAMMOND - Nelda Meza (Nee Medrano), formerly of Hammond, passed away on June 15, 2022 while residing in Corpus Christi, TX. She was 65 years old.

She is survived by her dear mother, Virginia Medrano; loved brothers and sisters; her beloved husband of nearly 45 years, Arnulfo "Chino"; her loving sons: Isacc and Alejandro "Fili"; her five cherished grandchildren; countless nieces; nephews; and extended family; and many friends.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 29, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M., and again on Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 9:00 A.M. until time of service at 10:00 A.M. All services at Rendina Funeral Home (5100 Cleveland Street, Gary, In, 46408. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Visit www.mycalumetpark.com for full obituary or to offer online condolences.

