CHESTERTON, IN - Nellie DeBildt, 86, of Chesterton, died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Loyola University Medical Center.

Nellie, formerly a long-time resident of Wheeling, IL, resided at Symphony of Chesterton after moving four years ago to be closer to family and friends. She was active there in gardening and enjoyed many social activities with her fellow residents including greeting many of them each morning as she delivered the daily newspapers.

Nellie was a beloved member of the Chesterton United Methodist Church. A talented baker, her butter cookies and peach bread were much in demand at their holiday sale. She also enjoyed many wonderful excursions with fellow members of the Red Hat group, the ComHatibelles. Nellie was a committed participant in twice weekly water exercise and strove to get 10,000 steps a day, as long as her health permitted.

Nellie graduated from Fenger High School in Chicago and the Wesley School of Nursing (Northwestern University). As a Registered Nurse, she retired from a long career at Illinois Bell in their health department. An avid traveler, she toured the world with family and friends returning many times to visit with relatives in Holland.