Nellie F. Jarzombek

CROWN POINT, IN — Nellie F. Jarzombek, 90, of Crown Point, formerly of Munster, IN, passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Richard Jarzombek; children, Stephen (Lisa K.) Jarzombek, David (Lisa J.) Jarzombek and Susan (Doug) Seuring; grandchildren: Timothy, Katherine, Noah, Benjamin, Jacob, Candace, Aaron and Grace; sister-in-law, Pat Wojciechowski; and many nieces and nephews. Nell was preceded in death by her son, Robert Jarzombek.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN, with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered by the Rev. Michael Yadron. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation will be on Saturday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass.

Nell was a member of St. Thomas More parish and a dedicated volunteer at Community Hospital for over 30 years. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Community Foundation of NW Indiana would be greatly appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net