VALPARAISO, IN - Nelloma 'Sue' Holloway, 94 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, December 30, 2018. She was born October 23, 1924 in Duncan, OK to Ott and Emma (Arnold) Bennett. Sue worked with the Anderson Company for 38 years before moving to the gift department at Philips Ace Hardware for the past 28 years, where she enjoyed her work and customers. She attended Life Bridge Christian Church in Valparaiso and had enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels. Sue will be remembered for her spirited personality and survivor mentality. She will be deeply missed
On December 29, 1946 in Centralia, IL, Sue married James J. Holloway, who preceded her in death in 1964. Survivors include children: Sharon Anthony of Ft. Worth, TX, Susan (Ron) Renfro of Valparaiso, James (Cynthia) Holloway of Duck River, TN; grandchildren: Robyn, Amy, Maggie, Brian and Brent; great grandchildren: Toby, Tucker, Reed, Noah; and sister, Robyn Underwood. She was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters, Shirley Robertson and Judy Kitchen and grandson, Michael Anthony.
A visitation will be held Sunday, January 20, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 p.m at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, VALPARAISO with memorial service beginning at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels.