LOWELL, IN - Nelly Colon, aged 59 of Lowell, IN beloved daughter of Rafael and Camerina Colon has joined her family of Saints on Sunday night January 19, 2020.

She is reunited in eternal bliss with her beloved sons Samuel C. Hickey and Jerald S. Wolotk; her parents Rafael and Camerina Colon; sister Alma N. Olavarria; brother-in-law John G. Galanos.

She was a faithful and fervent servant of the Most High God. An active motivating member of Central Christian Church who gave herself selflessly to God's work in serving and sharing the Gospel with others.

She is survived by her beloved Richard Hickey; sisters Raquel (Theodore) Colon, Martha Colon, Gladys (Jack Bolanowski) Colon and Belinda Galanos; brother Reverend Rafael (Luz) Colon; brother-in-law Juan (Peggy) Olavarria; nephews and nieces Rafael Colon, Nathaniel Colon, Elena (Steve) Thomas, John (Courtney) Olavarria, Aaliyah Colon, Aristotle Galanos, great nephew Christian Thomas; great niece Kora Thomas; special friend Christine Warren.

Visitation Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN prior to the Funeral Service at 6:00 p.m. www.burnsfuneral.com