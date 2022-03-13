Dec. 7, 1936 - March 10, 2022

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Nettie M. Brooks (nee Minda), age 85, a longtime resident of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Nettie is survived by her four children: Kathleen (Jerry) Gutjahr, Becky (Hank) Kilander, Tom (Phill) Brooks, Paul (Becki) Brooks; six grandchildren: Emily & Erica Gutjahr, Olivia Kilander and Tyler, Zach & Andrew Brooks; many nieces and nephews.

Nettie was preceded in death by her husband, Terry C. Brooks; parents: Thomas & Anna Minda; brother, Joseph Minda; sister, Mary Ann Thews.

Nettie was a faithful and founding member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church. She was a Lew Wallace High School gradute, Class of 1954 and member of the Croation Fraternal Union Lodge #170. Nettie was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at GEISEN-PRUZIN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Holy Martyrs Catholic Church (St. Andrew's), 801 W. 73rd Ave. Merrillville, IN 46410, at 10:30 AM with Fr. Ted Mauch officiating. There will be a prayer service at Geisen-Pruzin-Merrillville at 10:00 AM prior to the service. Cremation to follow and she will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Nettie's name to Riley Hospital for Children (705 Riley Hospital Dr. Indianapolis, IN 46202).

