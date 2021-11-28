July 21, 1920 - November 23, 2021

CROWN POINT - Nettie P. Cilek (nee Zeider), age 101, of Crown Point, IN, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

Nettie is survived by her children: Dewayne (Trudy) Cilek, Patsy (Ronald) Petzke; grandchildren: Lisa (Kevin) Krieter, Debbie (Rob) Lula, Trisha (Todd) Gill, Wayne (Jennifer) Petzke; great-grandchildren: Jennifer, Taylor, and Paytn Krieter, Lauren and Chase Miller, Nina and Abri Lula, Jaeger and Macee Gill, Connor and Hadley Petzke; and great great-grandchildren: Carter Austgen and Zach Rogers.

Nettie was preceded in death by her husband, John Cilek; parents: David and Amanda Zeider; and brothers: Joe Zeider and Earl Zeider.

Nettie was a seamstress for 77 years in Crown Point, IN. She was a member of Southlake Historical Society and worked for 54 years at the fine arts building. For 20 years, Nettie loved to meet her friends at McDonald's for coffee every day. Most of all, Nettie loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, December 3, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.