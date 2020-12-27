Nettie Zaluzec (nee Hawrylak)

Nettie is survived by her five loving sons: Nestor (Karen), Peter (Rita), Daniel (GeriAnn), Eugene (MaryAnn), and Matthew (Michelle); grandchildren: Christiaan, Nicholaus, Rachael, Rebekah, Aaron, Jessica, Eric, Kalin, Severin, Ryan, and Erin; and great grandchildren: Adalyn; Mason, and Riley. Preceded in death by her husband John Zaluzec; partner Mychajlo Tkachuk; her parents, John and Mary Hawrylak; and siblings, Emil, Zachary, Philip, and both Julia's.

Nettie was born in Chicago and was a longtime resident before settling in Calumet City, IL from the 1970s–1990s. She then moved to Munster, IN until 2015 before moving to Lemont, IL. She raised five sons to be humble, value education and always do the right thing in life. A dedicated parishioner of St Josaphat's Ukrainian Catholic Church, the needs of her church were always a priority. She was a caring medical technician and healthcare worker for over 40 years.