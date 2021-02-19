 Skip to main content
Netty Pogach

Dec. 29, 1919 — Feb. 16, 2021

MUNSTER, IN — Netty Pogach, 101, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Her loving son, Kenneth, and granddaughter, Amanda, were with her, along with her amazing caregivers.

She is also survived by her grandson-in-law, Alex Panaccione; daughter-in-law, Myra Mayer; grandson, Joel (Amy) Pogach; great-grandsons; Peyton and Carson Pogach; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edith and Hyman Bush; her loving husband (of 64 years), Harold; son, Allan (Carol); sisters, Molly (Arthur) Greenberg and Ruth (Jack) Darrow; and brother, Harry (Barbara) Bush.

Netty grew up in East Chicago and graduated from Roosevelt High School. In her youth, she was employed by the Albert Given Pants Factory and later worked several years at Rand McNally in Hammond.

Netty loved being with her family, rooting for the Cubs, Bears and Bulls, and playing cards and mahjong. She was a longtime member of Congregation Beth Israel.

A private graveside service will be held Friday, February 19, 2021. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.

The funeral of Netty Pogach will be Friday, February 19, 2021. Graveside service begins at 3:00 p.m. CST; 1:00 p.m. PST; 4:00 p.m. EST.

Click Link below; Zoom must be installed on your device. As a courtesy, please mute your microphone during the service. You may share this page with friends & family of Netty Pogach: https://jnjmeetings.zoom.us/j/97264139581?pwd=amxwR0RyajZRWmNwMXdlWEU3Q29FQT09#success

Meeting ID: 972 6413 9581

Password: 156288

Shiva service for Netty Pogach will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021. Shiva service begins at 6:30 p.m. CST; 4:30 p.m. PST; 7:30 p.m. EST

Zoom link: https://jnjmeetings.zoom.us/j/l98979893946?pwd=dWN1cDRpNHJGM3R5YUZIdHVwZ1ZCQT09#success

Meeting ID: 989 7989 3946

Password: 524319

