Netty Pogach

Dec. 29, 1919 — Feb. 16, 2021

MUNSTER, IN — Netty Pogach, 101, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Her loving son, Kenneth, and granddaughter, Amanda, were with her, along with her amazing caregivers.

She is also survived by her grandson-in-law, Alex Panaccione; daughter-in-law, Myra Mayer; grandson, Joel (Amy) Pogach; great-grandsons; Peyton and Carson Pogach; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edith and Hyman Bush; her loving husband (of 64 years), Harold; son, Allan (Carol); sisters, Molly (Arthur) Greenberg and Ruth (Jack) Darrow; and brother, Harry (Barbara) Bush.

Netty grew up in East Chicago and graduated from Roosevelt High School. In her youth, she was employed by the Albert Given Pants Factory and later worked several years at Rand McNally in Hammond.

Netty loved being with her family, rooting for the Cubs, Bears and Bulls, and playing cards and mahjong. She was a longtime member of Congregation Beth Israel.

A private graveside service will be held Friday, February 19, 2021.