KOUTS, IN - Neva Mae Reif of Kouts, passed away on July 30, 2020 at the age of 95. She was born June 5, 1925 to Orvin Lewis and DarlieMae (Bloomer) Alyea on Napoleon St, Valparaiso, IN. She lost her father at the age of seven weeks. After graduating from the 8th grade at Hebron High School in 1939, she moved to Kouts, IN. She graduated Kouts High School in 1943. She attended the South Bend College of Commerce and graduated in 1944. Her first place of employment was with the Intangibles Tax Division, State Board of Tax Commissioners, in the State House in Indianapolis, IN during the term of Governor Henry Shricker. She married Charles "Phil" Reif of Kouts on November 28, 1953 at the Methodist Episcopal Church in Hebron, IN. Phil and Neva repeated their wedding vows on their 40th anniversary at the Methodist Church in Hebron, IN on November 27, 1993. She belonged to the Kouts Christian Church, Kouts American Legion Auxiliary Unit 301 and Royal Neighbors Lodge 5243. She served as Oracle for the Royal Neighbors for several years. She enjoyed playing bingo and helping out at the local Legion Post. She also, with various friends, volunteered at the Chellberg House near Chesterton, Indiana over many years. She was preceded in death by her father (1925), mother (1968), husband Charles "Phil" Reif (2000), brother John T. Stewart (2002) and brother-in-law Lloyd Miller (2009). Surviving family members are son Lewis and his wife Karen (Euler) Reif, of Albuquerque, NM; daughter Charla Reif-Hoover and her husband John Hoover of Kouts, IN; daughter June Reif and her husband Bob Fisher of Napa, CA; grandson Sean and his wife Brandy (Sowles) Hoover of Kouts, IN; granddaughters Brianna Hoover and Elizabeth Hoover of Kouts, IN; granddaughter Kathryn Reif and grandson Nicolas Reif of Albuquerque, NM; great-grandchildren Anthony, Natalie, Gabriel and Noah Hoover of Kouts, IN; sisters-in-law Charlene (Smith) Stewart of Chesterton, IN and Sarah (Reif) Miller of Kouts, IN. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and friends.