August 14, 1950 - April 4 2021
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL - Neva Maxine Jongsma, 70, of Zephyrhills, FL, passed away on April 4 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Her peaceful passing was with her hand held by her loving husband, Kenneth Jongsma.
Neva, born on August 14, 1950 to Madeline and Cleave Brown in Grafton, West Virginia.
Neva graduated from Lakota High School. Pursuing her love for business, taking a few classes at Bowling Green University. Which kicked off her entrepreneurial spirt. She pursued many of her own adventures in business ownership throughout her life. Her Career started with Woolworth Corp. at Susie's Casual, back in the 1970's. After a rewarding 30+ years, she retired from Lady Foot locker.
In 1989, she met Ken and the two were inseparable from that point on. Ken & Neva were married for over 31 years and had an amazing, blended family of 6 children. With the blessings of 13 grandchildren and two great grandchildren together.
Neva had a love for flowers and enjoyed the outdoors. She could be found on a golf course with Ken most any day she was not at work. They were avid travelers and were able to see so many beautiful places together. From Golfing in North Carolina to the beaches in Cancun. Neva's passion to entertain for friends and family was enjoyed often. There would never be a weekend in the summer when someone was not over at her home enjoying their pool and being showered with her hospitality. ALL were welcome anytime, especially during Christmas, her favorite Holiday. Her love of Holiday lights and gift giving can never be matched. It was the time where family and friends gathered. The hole left by her absence will be impossible to fill.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Neva's name to your local Hospice Center. A Celebration of Life gathering, with light refreshments, will be held on Sunday May 2nd, 2021 from 2pm-5pm at the Portage Lake Front Pavilion, 100 Riverwalk Drive, Portage, IN 46368.