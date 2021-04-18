Neva Maxine Jongsma

Neva graduated from Lakota High School. Pursuing her love for business, taking a few classes at Bowling Green University. Which kicked off her entrepreneurial spirt. She pursued many of her own adventures in business ownership throughout her life. Her Career started with Woolworth Corp. at Susie's Casual, back in the 1970's. After a rewarding 30+ years, she retired from Lady Foot locker.

Neva had a love for flowers and enjoyed the outdoors. She could be found on a golf course with Ken most any day she was not at work. They were avid travelers and were able to see so many beautiful places together. From Golfing in North Carolina to the beaches in Cancun. Neva's passion to entertain for friends and family was enjoyed often. There would never be a weekend in the summer when someone was not over at her home enjoying their pool and being showered with her hospitality. ALL were welcome anytime, especially during Christmas, her favorite Holiday. Her love of Holiday lights and gift giving can never be matched. It was the time where family and friends gathered. The hole left by her absence will be impossible to fill.