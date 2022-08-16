PORTAGE - Nicholas A. Kaminski, age 31, of Portage, IN passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

Nick is survived by his daughters: Charley and Dory; parents: Debbie and Larry Lee; brothers: Alex (Rachel) Lee and David (Katie) Lee; uncle: Stan "Uncle" Rummell; and many extended family members and friends.

Family and friends may gather at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel, (5341 Central Ave, Portage), on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Rees Olson Chapel beginning at 11:00 A.M. At rest, Calvary Cemetery.

To view full obituary and share condolences, please visit www.reesfuneralhomes.com.