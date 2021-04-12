CROWN POINT, IN - Nicholas Chaplin-Dean Flaherty, 26, of Crown Point, IN, passed away April 9, 2021. Born on January 11, 1995, Nick was a lifelong resident of Northwest Indiana. He graduated from Merrillville High School and worked for Ford Motor Company. Nick had a kind and generous spirit and was always quick with a hug and a smile. He was Pink Floyd's biggest and most loyal fan and his Irish heritage was a source of great pride. Nick loved to travel, spend time with family and friends, and was always on the verge of his next tattoo idea.