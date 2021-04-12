January 11, 1995 - April 9, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN - Nicholas Chaplin-Dean Flaherty, 26, of Crown Point, IN, passed away April 9, 2021. Born on January 11, 1995, Nick was a lifelong resident of Northwest Indiana. He graduated from Merrillville High School and worked for Ford Motor Company. Nick had a kind and generous spirit and was always quick with a hug and a smile. He was Pink Floyd's biggest and most loyal fan and his Irish heritage was a source of great pride. Nick loved to travel, spend time with family and friends, and was always on the verge of his next tattoo idea.
He is survived by his mother, Lori Utesch (Jason Utesch); father, Brian Buck (Mary Rivera); brother, Isaiah Buck; grandparents: Fred and Betty Buck; and great-grandmother, Florence Knight. Nicholas is preceded in death by grandparents: Eugene and Linda Watson and great-grandfather, Dean Knight. Nicholas will be loved and cherished in our hearts forever.
The visitation will take place at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN on April 13, 2021, from 2:00-6:00 p.m. with memory sharing beginning at 6:00 p.m. www.burnsfuneral.com