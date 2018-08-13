HIGHLAND, IN - Nicholas G. Mendez, age 19 of Highland, IN passed away August 11, 2018 at Community Hospital, Munster, IN. Survived by his father Simon, Sr. (Raquel) Mendez, mother LaTanya (Vincent) Ruiz; Bestest Brother, Simon, Jr. (Valerie) Mendez; niece, Bella; nephew, Simon Mendez, III; paternal grandparents, Miguel and Juanita Mendez; maternal grandmother Nieves; many loving brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.
Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 16, 2018 at 10:30 AM directly at St Joseph Church, 5310 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN, with Father Richard Orlinski officiating. At Rest, St John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Friends may visit with Nicholas' family on Wednesday from 4:00- 8:00 PM at the OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME, 3934 Elm St., East Chicago, IN and also on Thursday morning from 10:00 until time of Mass. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to the family.
Nicholas Loved his family very much. He was such a sweet and loving young man. He had the Heart of a lion with Attitude and who can forget his infectious Smile. We were blessed to know such an incredible young man. God Bless you sweet Nicholas.