IN LOVING MEMORY OF NICHOLAS J.
SAPRONY ON HIS 5TH ANNIVERSARY
IN HEAVEN.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
6-12-47 - 9-4-14
Forever in my heart.
Marci
IN LOVING MEMORY OF NICHOLAS J.
SAPRONY ON HIS 5TH ANNIVERSARY
IN HEAVEN.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
6-12-47 - 9-4-14
Forever in my heart.
Marci
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.