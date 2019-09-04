{{featured_button_text}}
Nicholas J. Saprony

IN LOVING MEMORY OF NICHOLAS J.

SAPRONY ON HIS 5TH ANNIVERSARY

IN HEAVEN.

6-12-47 - 9-4-14

Forever in my heart.

Marci

