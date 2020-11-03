CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL - Nicholas James Bonnema, of Chicago Heights, IL went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Beloved son of Jim and Brenda (nee Stammis) Bonnema. Dear brother of the late infant Daniel Bonnema. Devoted grandson of the late Calvin and Marcia Bonnema, the late John and late Phyllis Stammis and the late Pete Mushmushian. Dear nephew to several uncles and aunts and loved cousin of many.