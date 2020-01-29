SCHERERVILLE, IN - Nicholas L. Pillarella I, age 88 late of Schererville, IN formerly of the East Side, passed away on January 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lillian for 63 years. Loving father of Nicholas II (Cecilia), James (Debbie), and Steven (Evelyn) Pillarella. Devoted grandfather of Vinnie (Meghan), Jessica, Melissa (Donovan), Bianca, Joe, and Luke. Dearest brother of the late Mary Pritchard and the late Luke Pillarella. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Also survived by many cherished friends. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy – Korean War. Nick retired as an engineer from LTV Steel with 46 years of dedicated service. He was a founding member of the Calumet Yacht Club.