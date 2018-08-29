Nicholas Matsis passed away on Saturday, August 25, 2018. Nick was born in Gary, IN on August 13, 1937 and attended Horace Mann High School. He served in the Army, was a stock broker and musician, playing the clarinet in a Greek band. Nicholas was an active member of St. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church before relocating to Florida. Nick is survived by cousins Victoria Cappalletti of St. Catherines Ontario, Diane Bernstein (David) of Bedford, MA, Rebecca Polihronis of Chicago, IL and John Polihronis Jr. (Brittany) of Arlington Heights, IL. Donations in his memory may be made to the American Heart Association.