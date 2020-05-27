× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DOLTON, IL - Nicholas "Nick" Anthony Ziemkowski, age 18, late of Dolton. Nick was born on May 29, 2001 in South Chicago. He passed away suddenly on May 25, 2020.

Beloved son of Mark and Valerie (nee Cushman); loving brother to John and Ann Ziemkowski; proud uncle to Alexis, Aaliyah, Taylen, Barrett, Tyton, Kannon, and Delyliah; devoted grandson of Jo Ann and the late John Ziemkowski, Harry and Leona Cushman, and Leonard Bird; dear nephew to Paula Dominguez and Kevin (Colleen) Ziemkowski.

Nick was an active member of St. Jude the Apostle Parish as an Altar Server, helping out with many church events. Nick was a member and Worthy Knight of Genoa Council #1659. He was an avid gamer known by xHaLox99 with many international acquaintances.

Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THORNRIDGE FUNERAL HOME (Janusz Family Funeral Service), (708) 841-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com.