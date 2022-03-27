Nicholas "Nick" Flucus

Sept. 2, 1932 - Feb. 1, 2022

NAPERVILLE, IL - Nicholas Flucus, age 89, of Naperville, IL passed away on February 1, 2022, following a short valiant battle with lung cancer. Nick was born in Gary, IN to George and Flora (Lontis) Flucus on September 2, 1932.

He attended Longfellow Grade School and graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1952. Nick then enlisted in the US Navy and served from 1952 – 1960, during which time he had the opportunity to sail around the world. He was a lifetime member of St. Mark's Catholic church in Gary, IN where he married Teresa Polizzotto on October 20, 1956. He was active in the Knights of Columbus for many years. Nick retired from US Steel in 1997 after 35 years of service.

Nick enjoyed the sand and sun with his wife, Teresa, at their winter haven in Fort Myers Beach during their retirement years. He was proud of his Romanian heritage, devoted to his family, and a friend to all. He loved to dance, joke, laugh and "shoot the sh**!", just ask the residents of Story Point of Naperville.

Nick was preceded in death by his wife, Teresa; parents: George and Flora; siblings: Frances, Barbara, Charlie (Beulah) and George (Ann) Coican; niece, Geri (Tom) Kennedy; and nephew, Michael Coican. He is survived by three daughters: Teri Pearson, Kathi (Dan) Tromblay and Sharon (Alex) Zain; grandchildren: Nick (Eden) Pearson, Kristin (Neal) Grandlienard and Margaret Pearson; Erica (Paul) DeLuca, Benjamin and Dylan (Nicole) Tromblay; Nathaniel and Andrew Zain; great grandchildren: Sophia and Scarlett DeLuca; and nephews: Bob, Rich (Marcia), Dean (Sandy), Mark and Greg Coican.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church (2949 Willowcreek Rd, Portage, IN) on Saturday April 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.. Friends and family are invited to meet with family beginning at 9:00 a.m.. The service will be live streamed through the parish Facebook page. Private Burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Nick Flucus: online @ www.seasonsfoundation.org Or send check to:

Season's Foundation

606 Potter Rd

Des Plaines, IL 60016