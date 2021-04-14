Nicholas R. Coppilillo

Nicholas R.Coppolillo
DYER, IN — Nicholas R. Coppolillo, 85, of Dyer, IN, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Donna; sons, Nicholas Coppolillo and Steve (Kimberly) Coppolillo; and granddaughter, Ivy Coppolillo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Catherine Coppolillo.
Visitation will be on Sunday, April 18, 2021, from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 19, 2021, at 10:00 am at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Drive, Dyer, IN. Interment will be private.