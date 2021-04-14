Nicholas R. Coppilillo

DYER, IN — Nicholas R. Coppolillo, 85, of Dyer, IN, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Donna; sons, Nicholas Coppolillo and Steve (Kimberly) Coppolillo; and granddaughter, Ivy Coppolillo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Catherine Coppolillo.