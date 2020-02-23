Nicholas R. Rossiano

In Loving Memory Of My Son, Happy 27th Birthday -
The truth is time does not heal. Every day gets harder than the next. I replay that moment in my head every day and wonder, what I could have done to stop it from happening. I miss you more than ever and wish I could hold you just one more time.
I Love You My Dearest Son, Be Safe, Pops