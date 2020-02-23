Nicholas R. Rossiano

Nicholas R. Rossiano

{{featured_button_text}}
Nicholas R. Rossiano

In Loving Memory Of My Son, Happy 27th Birthday -

The truth is time does not heal. Every day gets harder than the next. I replay that moment in my head every day and wonder, what I could have done to stop it from happening. I miss you more than ever and wish I could hold you just one more time.

I Love You My Dearest Son, Be Safe, Pops

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts