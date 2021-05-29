 Skip to main content
IN LOVING MEMORY OF NICHOLAS SHELTON ON HIS 34TH BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN.

Happy Birthday to you our child. We love you and miss you beyond measure. When your nieces and nephew are near, we see so much of you in them. I wonder how they would be if you were also here physically. After 12 Birthdays in Heaven, you are still in our hearts and minds daily. You gave us so much love and laughter while you were here and we cherish every memory. Thank you for the reminders you send, please keep them coming. Live life! Love, Mom & Dad. Always in our hearts. Missing you greatly. Love, Mom and Dad

