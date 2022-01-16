VALPARAISO, IN - Nicholas Varichak "Nick", age 93, of Valparaiso, IN and formerly of East Chicago, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2022 with his family by his side.
Nick was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Betty, in 2019. He is survived by his children: Nick (Sharon) Varichak of Acworth, GA, Cindy (David) Lederman of Portage, IN, and Paula Diaz of Valparaiso, IN, his caregiver with whom he made his home; five grandchildren: Efrain Diaz, Cynthia Diaz, Daniel (Ana) Diaz, Austin Varichak, and MaryKate (Michael) Napules; six great-grandchildren: Michael, Benny, Gaby, Grace, Efrain, and Alex. He will be missed by the puppy dogs he loved so much: Lucy, Roxy, and Carter. Nick is also survived by sisters-in-law: Linda (Steve) Matlock, Teddy McMahon, and Janet (late Wesley, Late Joe) Moore; brother-in-law Darryl (Bonnie) Edwards; and many nieces and nephews.
Nick is also preceded in death by his parents: Anne and Kuzman Varichak and seven brothers and sisters: Angela, Peter, Michael, Millie, Smila, Violet, and George.
Nick was retired from Youngstown/LTV Steel with 38 years of service. He held various jobs after his retirement until he "really" retired in 1981. Nick was a Navy Veteran who served his country admirably in the Korean War. He was a member of American Legion Post 369 in East Chicago. Nick was a true patriot and the first-generation son of European immigrants. He loved this country and everything about it. Nick loved a good Fourth of July parade and would take his children and later grandchildren to the parade every year.
Nick loved his Cubs, Bulls, and Bears and was thrilled when the Cubs finally won a World Series for him in 2016. A man of many talents, he could tell a great joke with the best of them. He was an avid bowler who bowled for many years in leagues around the region. Nick was a man with an undying work ethic, a wicked sense of humor, and who loved his wife and family more than anything. So long Pops, see you on the other side.
Family and friends may gather at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage on Monday, January 17, 2022 from 3:00-8:00 PM with a rosary service at 6:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM DIRECTLY from Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 356 W. 700 N., Valparaiso with Fr. Paul Quanz officiating. A visitation will take place at church at 10:30 AM and continue until the time of service. Cremation will follow. At rest: Calvary Cemetery. www.reesfuneralhomes.com