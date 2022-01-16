VALPARAISO, IN - Nicholas Varichak "Nick", age 93, of Valparaiso, IN and formerly of East Chicago, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2022 with his family by his side.

Nick was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Betty, in 2019. He is survived by his children: Nick (Sharon) Varichak of Acworth, GA, Cindy (David) Lederman of Portage, IN, and Paula Diaz of Valparaiso, IN, his caregiver with whom he made his home; five grandchildren: Efrain Diaz, Cynthia Diaz, Daniel (Ana) Diaz, Austin Varichak, and MaryKate (Michael) Napules; six great-grandchildren: Michael, Benny, Gaby, Grace, Efrain, and Alex. He will be missed by the puppy dogs he loved so much: Lucy, Roxy, and Carter. Nick is also survived by sisters-in-law: Linda (Steve) Matlock, Teddy McMahon, and Janet (late Wesley, Late Joe) Moore; brother-in-law Darryl (Bonnie) Edwards; and many nieces and nephews.

Nick is also preceded in death by his parents: Anne and Kuzman Varichak and seven brothers and sisters: Angela, Peter, Michael, Millie, Smila, Violet, and George.