Nick Bukur

VALPARAISO, IN — Nick Bukur, age 89 of Valparaiso; formerly of Merrillville, passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

He is survived by wife of 68 years, Betty; eight children: Thomas Bukur, Lori (Michael) Sears, Paul Bukur, John Bukur, Nick (Rhonda) Bukur II, Nicole (late Anthony) Montemayor, George Bukur; son-in-law, Col. James Briggs Sr.; daughters-in-law: Carol Bukur, Lan Bukur, and Kari Bukur; brother, James (Late Mille) Bukur; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by daughter, Susan Briggs; four brothers: Eli, Charles, George, and John Bukur; two sisters, Mary Swelnis and Helen Ciecielski.

Nick was a graduate of Tolleston High School, class of 1951. He was a retired Vice-President of Bank of Indiana and the owner of All States Recovery Bureau, Inc. Nick was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Msgr. Ryder Council and member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Thursday, August 26, 2021, from 2:00 – 6:00 P.M. Funeral services will begin Directly at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 509 W. Division Road, Valparaiso on Friday, August 27, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. with Rev. Mick Kopil officiating. At rest, Calumet Park Cemetery.