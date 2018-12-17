HIGHLAND, IN -
Nick 'Chee Chee' Obradovich, age 98, of Highland, IN passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 15, 2018. Nick was a cherished father, grandfather, and great- grandfather. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary (nee Sopko); parents: Dusan and Dorothy; brothers: Milan 'Buck' and George; sister: Millicent (Hugo) Contri; and daughter-in-law: Pamela (Buzuvis) Obradovich.
Nick is survived by his devoted and only child, George (Penelope Fraggos); five grandchildren: Nicholas (Kery); Alyssa; and Drew Obradovich; Meredith Siler; and Katherine 'Tina' (Sebastien) Page; four great-grandchildren: Abigail and Aiden Obradovich; and Chloé and Luca Page; and many nieces and nephews.
Nick was a 1939 graduate of East Chicago Washington High School, and an All-State wrestler. He attended Indiana University on an athletic wrestling scholarship. Nick served in the U.S. Army during WWII as a Tech 5 wireman in the 79th Division, 314th Infantry. He was involved in the European Theater and part of D-Day +5. Nick was a POW and a recipient of a Bronze Star and Purple Heart. Nick was a career employee of Inland Steel, member of Descent of Holy Spirit Orthodox Church and the VFW.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at Descent of the Holy Spirit Orthodox Church, 545 E. 77th Ave., Schererville, IN 46375 from 12 NOON until the time of the Funeral Service at 1:00 PM with Rev. Fr. Lev Holowaty officiating. Burial to follow at Holy Ghost Cemetery in Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be given to Descent of the Holy Spirit Orthodox Church, 545 E. 77th Ave., Schererville, IN 46375.
