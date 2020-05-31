× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

THE VILLAGES, FL - Nick Elieff, age 83, of The Villages, FL passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. Formerly of Valparaiso, IN. Born May 26, 1936 in Gary, IN to George and Eva Elieff. A Navy Veteran, retired from US Steel, 33 years of service.

Preceded in death by parents; son, Nicholas; brothers: George and Jim Elieff.

Survived by his loving wife, Linda (nee Blaney) Elieff of 55 years; daughters: Susan (Greg) Dawson of Niles, MI; Laura (Jeremy) Martin of Melbourne, FL; brothers: John (Sarah), Don (Sharon) Elieff and Steve (Joanne) Yordan, all of Arizona; sisters in law: Dorythe Earl and Frances Blaney; nieces and nephews; dear friends John Kuhn and Lou Straw, of The Villages; Best Man Andrew and Maid of Honor, Fran Sakes of Merrillville, IN.

No public services. Cremains buried in Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN when permitted. Guestbook to sign is on Legacy.com