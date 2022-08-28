LAKE STATION, IN - Nick J. Plesha Jr. age 66 of Lake Station, passed away on Wednesday August 24, 2022, with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife of 46 years Ramona; children; Benjamin (Suzanna) Plesha and Bianca Plesha-Hamara (former Shanon); grandchildren Hannah, Lia, Isaiah, Gage, and Zola; sisters Susie (Ray) Figueroa, Dolly Plesha; loving in-laws Tom Kocon, Tina (John) Gregory, John (Jeannette) Kocon, Stan (Madelyn) Kocon, and also by his nieces and nephews.

Nick was preceded in death by his parents Nick Sr. and Sylvia Plesha, and by his brothers Mike and Jim.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th (Glen Park) Avenue in Griffith, with Fr. Kime officiating.

Friends may meet with the family on Monday, August 29, 2022, from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at White Funeral Home.

Nick was a retired electrician from Inland Steel after 30 years, and a former electrician at ASF Keystone in Hammond after retiring from Inland. He was a member of the USW local 1010. He completed his 4-year electrical apprenticeship through Coyne Institute and earned and Associate in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University.

Nick loved fishing, hunting, flying planes (Piper's and Cessna's), watching NFL (Go Bears), watching classic movies, visits from his grandchildren, chocolate candy bars, steak and potatoes, red soup, and of course pozole. He enjoyed making sure the whole family had a perfectly maintained pool to swim in for 40 years. Nick was a master-camper, and knew how to keep tents up through tornadoes. His son was never able to beat him in arm wrestling. He was a hard worker and had a witty sense of humor, and will be missed by all who knew him.

"But they that wait upon the Lord Shall renew their strength. They Shall mount up with wings as eagles. They Shall run and not be weary; And they Shall walk and not faint." Isaiah 40:31

