HIGHLAND - Nick Perko, age 87, of Highland, was led by his guardian angel on Saturday, June 25, 2022 to his reward in Heaven.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Lou Perko; daughter, Starr Ann; son, Nickey; sister, Bernadine; and very close family friend, Karen.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Nick and Ann; loving son, Jaime; brother, Wally; and sisters: Mary and Ruby.

Nick was a Korean War Veteran, devoted family man, and a retired foreman at Lever Bros. He was a member of the St. James Catholic Church. He was an avid Cubs fan and a former coach and president of Highland Little League. During Nick and Mary Lou's 60 year marriage, he loved fine dining, trips to Vegas, cruises, and family gatherings with her. Nick will be greatly missed for his kindness and charity towards others.

The family would like to thank Dunes Hospice for their wonderful care.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church located at 9640 Kennedy Ave. Highland, Indiana 46322 with Father Keith Virus celebrating. Burial will follow at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery located in Hammond, IN.

Friends may meet with the family on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. James Catholic Church in Highland, IN.