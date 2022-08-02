CROWN POINT - Nick Serentelos, age 89, of Crown Point IN, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Beloved husband to the late Patricia Serentelos (nee Christacakos); loving father of Georgene (George) Karountzos and Theodore (Jennifer) Serentelos; proud Pappou of Angela, Patricia, Ava and Nicholas; son of the late Theodore and Georgia Serentelos; fond brother of Eleni (George) Tsonos; and dear uncle and cousin to many.

Nick was a proud member of the Greek Armed Forces. He was a member in the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church and the Dorieon Makrygiannis Society.

Friends and relatives will gather at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with a Trisagion Service at 5:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 directly at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 7021 Hohman Ave. Hammond, IN beginning at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery Evergreen Park, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church.