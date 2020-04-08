× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HAMMOND, IN - Nick Skertich, of Hammond, passed away at the Munster Hartsfield Rehabilitation Center on April 2, 2020. He was one month shy of his 99th birthday. Nick was a lifelong, nationally known tamburitza musician, and first performed with his four brothers in the Skertich Brothers Tamburitza Orchestra in the 1940's and early 1950's. The band performed live on the radio and made dozens of 78 rpm recordings for the Columbia Record Company that were popular with Croatian-Americans throughout the USA and Canada.

After they disbanded, Nick continued to perform for Croatian social affairs throughout the Chicago area with his quartet The Vesaljaci. In his later years, he continued to follow his musical path by making sound on sound CD recordings in his home studio in Hammond with his son Larry. They were sold to Tamburitza fans nation-wide.

Nick was a lifelong member of the Croatian Fraternal Union. In 1975, he was honored as guest conductor for the CFU Junior Tamburitza Festival at McCormick Place in Chicago. He was inducted into the Tamburitza Hall of Fame and over the years, received many awards that recognized his contributions and achievements in the Tamburitza field.