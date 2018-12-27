CEDAR LAKE, IN - Our son, Nick 'Sonny Boy' Sudicky, left this earth on Monday, December 24, 2018. We thought we would have more time to laugh with him, love him and just be together. Funny how life never works out how you plan.
Nick leaves behind his mother, Debbie; father, Andy; sister, Stephanie Sudicky and her fiancée, Joe Furco; and his faithful friend and dog, Buddy. Nick is also survived by his grandfathers, Andy Sudicky, Jr. and Larry Ashlock; aunt, Mary Beth and Uncle Ray Bonior; Aunt Barbara, Uncle John, Ashley and Kyle Hess; Uncle Richard and Aunt Kim Ashlock; Aunt Sharon, Rachel, Kacie and Emily Kruhaj. He is preceded in death by his grandmothers, Stephanie Sudicky and Doris Ashlock; his Aunt Patty Ruth; his Uncle Erik Kruhaj; and his niece, Amelia Rose Furco.
Come celebrate Nick's life and the love you have for him on Friday, December 28, 2018 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake.
Nick was employed at State Lumber Company in Calumet City, IL where he enjoyed going to work every day. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society or Ronald McDonald house in Nick's memory. Does heaven have enough angels yet? www.burdanfuneralhome.com