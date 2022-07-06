VALPARAISO - Nick Trifunovich, 76, of Valparaiso passed away July 2, 2022.

Survived by his loving daughter, Mila; three grandchildren: Mia, Joseph Nikola and Austin; great-grandson, Jovan; brother, Drago Trifunovich; sister, Zorka Trifunovich; and nephew, Adrian Gallo.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 8, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church of East Chicago and at rest, Holy Cross Orthodox Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Friends are invited to visit with Nick's family on Thursday from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy, Schererville (RT 30 East of Cline Ave) Pomen prayer service Thursday evening at 7:00 p.m. Nick was a graduate of East Chicago Washington High School and North Carolina State College.