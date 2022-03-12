Jan. 7, 1960 - March 9, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Nick Yiankes, 62, of Valparaiso, passed away on March 9, 2022. He was born on January 7, 1960 in Gary, IN to Kostas and Irene Yiankes. He was brought up in Merrillville and graduated from Merrillville High School in 1978 and received an associate degree in Electronic Engineering from I.T.T. Technical Institute in Fort Wayne.

Nick will be remembered for his humor, love of all animals, and knack for giving the most thoughtful "exactly-what-you-need" gifts. He never missed a birthday for his loved ones, or missed an opportunity to lend his mechanical expertise to fix an auto or home related challenge. Nick was a loving soul with a tender heart that was easily felt by all who loved him and he will be dearly missed.

Nick was preceded in death by his parents: Kostas and Irene Yiankes; and sister, Peggy Yiankes. He is survived by siblings: Joy Burrell (Broomfield, CO), Julie Sepiol (Michigan City, IN), and Deno (Marlene) Yiankes (Naples, FL); adored nieces and nephews: Nicole Burrell, Stephanie (Raffi) Bloom, Steven Burrell, Gary Burrell, Daniel Sepiol, Alex Yiankes, Eric Yiankes, and the recent arrival of beautiful Sophia Pearl Bloom. And later in life, an unexpected joy, daughter, Cindy Wynette (Utah).

A private family service is being held at St Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church with burial at Angelcrest Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Iakovos Greek Orthodox Church 36 W. 700 N. Valparaiso, IN 46385 or the Porter County Animal Shelter.