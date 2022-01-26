 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nicki Jean Lott

Dec. 3, 1954 - Jan. 21, 2022

WHEATFIELD, IN - Nicki Jean Lott, 67 of Wheatfield, formerly of Hebron, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022. She was born December 3, 1954 in Hammond to the late John and Goldie (Earl) Houser. Nicki graduated from Indiana University Northwest, where she made her career in various secretarial positions for over 20 years. She was an incredibly hardworking and independent woman, who will be remembered for her determination and tenacity. Nicki was a loving mother and devoted "Beba" to her beloved grandchildren.Nicki is survived by her children: Nicole Cook of Wheatfield, Brandon Brumley of LaPorte; grandchildren: Tristan, Kylie, Hunter, Gianna, Isabella; siblings: Trudy (Jerry) Iwanski, Stacy (Phil) Darnell, Jodi Reeves, Mike Houser, Kelly Rustin; and best friend, Lois Libauskis.

Per Nicki's wishes, no services will be held.

MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with the arrangements.

