LOWELL, IN - Nickola 'Nick' Kasparian, Jr. 64 of Lowell, IN passed away peacefully on August 22, 2018. Nick was born in Gary, IN to the late Nickola and Cleone Kasparian. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Mary (Alliss) Kasparian; son Nickola 'Nick' Kasparian III, daughter in law Nicole (Galliher) Kasparian, grandson Mason; brother in law Chuck (Judy) Alliss; very close nephew Darren (Kim) Kasparian their children Jessica, Mackenzie, and Sean. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Nick enjoyed visiting with friends and family, sharing stories while having a cold beer. He had several hobbies hunting, fishing, archery, wood working, and motor sports. He was an all around handy man and could fix just about anything.
Nick was a graduate of Lowell High School's Class of 1972. He was a member of the Steel Workers Local #1011, he then retired after 27 years with Reiter Automotive Teamsters Local #142.
He was an active member with the Isaac Walton Diana Chapter, NRA, and a founding member of the Moose Lodge 2437.
He was preceded in death by his parents Nickola and Cleone Kasparian; brother Raymond (Butch) Kasparian; In laws Frank and Marie Alliss.
Cremation will precede Visitation, Sunday, August 26, 2018 from 2:00-6:00 PM at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN. Graveside Service will be held Monday, 11:00 AM, directly in West Creek Cemetery with Pastor Scott Weinkauff officiating. In lieu of flowers please have a toast in Nicks honor with the ones you love the most!