Nickolas 'Nick' Contri

HIGHLAND, IN — Nickolas "Nick" Contri, Highland, IN, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Millicent and Hugo Contri. Nick is survived by his wife, Susan; children: Christina Contri (Dan Nelson), Dawn Bell, Todd (Cassandra) Sanders and Ami Sell; grandchildren: Indigo Nelson, Wally Sell, Joshua, Tiffany and Stephanie Sanders; sister, Theodora "Teddy" (Ron) Thompson, of Oceanside, California; brother Dr. Victor (Sue) Contri; and nieces and nephews: Vic, Karin, Willie, Michael and Carolyn Contri (Doyle Martin), of Michigan City, IN.

Nick was born in East Chicago and raised in Merrillville, a 1969 graduate of Merrillville High School, a veteran of the Air Force, a millwright at Bethlehem Steel and ending his work-life experience as a commercial refrigeration, heating and air conditioning tech.

Most important about Nick's life was he was loving, caring and extremely talented in taking discarded material and making unique artwork. That all ended in 2003 when Nick fell 25 feet off a roof while finishing up his workday.

Nick had a traumatic brain injury. His personality was affected as well as his talent. After a hospitalization of four months, he came home to a loving wife who accepted his changed personality.