Nicola 'Nick' Barone
CROWN POINT, IN — Nicola "Nick" Barone, 60, of Crown Point, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Pattie; son, Joseph; daughter, Brianna; mother, Lucia; and brothers, Paul (Tricia) and Jerry; nephew, Matthew; and niece, Danielle Barone. He was preceded in death by his father, Giuseppe Barone.
Funeral services will be held directly at St. Michael Church, 1 W. Wilhelm St., Schererville, on Monday, December 21, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. with burial at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Crown Point. Friends may meet with the family on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave., St. John, from 2:00-6:00 p.m.
Nick will be remembered for so many wonderful gifts. He loved his chosen career in dentistry, practicing for over 28 years; 16 of those years, he owned, managed and treated patients within his own dental practice in Northwest Indiana. Nick's first priority was rooted in his love for family. He selflessly dedicated his life to placing his family first and was always a rock or shoulder to lean on during tough times. He was an avid Chicago White Sox and Bears fan. And it would be no surprise to see him try and squeeze in 18 holes somewhere in that mix. Nick will live on forever in our hearts and with sure certainty and hope, we will see him again. Until then, his love for us will endure.
In lieu of flowers donations to the NWI Parkinson's, Inc. would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com
