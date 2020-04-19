Nicolas R. Castro

Nicolas R. Castro

{{featured_button_text}}
Nicolas R. Castro

IN LOVING MEMORY OF NICOLAS R. CASTRO

4/19/1958 - 5/28/2007 HERMANOS B. CLUB PRESIDENT 2005 - 2007

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts