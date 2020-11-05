FRANKFORT, IL - Nicole Anne Hirsch, age 41, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at home with her family at her side. Beloved daughter of Dolly (Darlene) Hirsch and late Gregory Hirsch who adored his "poopka"; dearest sister of April Hirsch Moyer (William Moyer), Kimberley Hirsch-Haugh (Shawn V. Haugh), and Kelli Hirsch-Olson (Michael A. Olson); treasured and very special aunt of: Kendal Moyer, Makaela Moyer, Madyson Moyer, Breeana Olson, Shawn Gregory Haugh and Riley Erin Olson. Cherished niece of the late James Grzeczka and Auntie Claire Grzeczka, Joe and Rita Grzeczka. Steve Rusiniak, Stan and Laura Rusiniak, Michael Rusiniak and Jerry Hirsch.

A very heartfelt thanks to Bob Pagorek, her very special buddy and pal who cared so much and helped Mom with her care.

Special thanks to Sue Pallay and Doris Curly for their kindness and help throughout her life HH nurse for all the years of care and support. Niki attended Echo School in South Holland.

The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423 on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of Service at 11:15 AM. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Shriner's Children's Hospital, 2211 North Oak Ave., Chicago, IL 60707 would be appreciated.

WEARING MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANICING ARE MANDATORY FOR ALL IN ATTENDENCE. NO FOOD PERMITTED IN THE FUNERAL HOME. During these trying times, the family understands if you cannot attend. Please keep them in your prayers. Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225.