CROWN POINT - Nijole M. "Nina" Makiejus, age 91. Late of Crown Point, Indiana. Passed away January 14, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Viktoras "Vic" for 66 years. Loving mother of Leo (Sonia) Makiejus, Rita M. Makiejus, and Dr. Raimundas Makiejus. Devoted grandmother of Marija, Ray (Sarah), Julia, and Linda (Will). Cherished great grandmother of Annabelle and Madeline Dearest sister of Fr. John "Juonas" Bacevicius, late Richard Bacevicius, late Juozas Bacevicius, and Tony (Barbara) Base. Preceded in death by her parents Juozas and Ona Bacevicius. Nijole was a retired nurse from Broadway Methodist Hospital. She was a former dedicated and active parishioner of St. Francis Lithuanian Church in East Chicago, IN.
Visitation and Funeral Services Friday, January 21, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church 1 Wilhelm St. Schererville, IN. 46375. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Church Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Elmwood Funeral Chapel, St. John. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com