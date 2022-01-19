CROWN POINT - Nijole M. "Nina" Makiejus, age 91. Late of Crown Point, Indiana. Passed away January 14, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Viktoras "Vic" for 66 years. Loving mother of Leo (Sonia) Makiejus, Rita M. Makiejus, and Dr. Raimundas Makiejus. Devoted grandmother of Marija, Ray (Sarah), Julia, and Linda (Will). Cherished great grandmother of Annabelle and Madeline Dearest sister of Fr. John "Juonas" Bacevicius, late Richard Bacevicius, late Juozas Bacevicius, and Tony (Barbara) Base. Preceded in death by her parents Juozas and Ona Bacevicius. Nijole was a retired nurse from Broadway Methodist Hospital. She was a former dedicated and active parishioner of St. Francis Lithuanian Church in East Chicago, IN.