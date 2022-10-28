July 17, 1995 - Oct. 24, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Nikodemus Alexander Lilovich, born to David and Susanna Lilovich on July 17, 1995, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. Niko was only 27 years old.

Niko was an intelligent, kind, and charismatic young man. He showed a shining promise for the future in this sometimes brutal and unforgiving world. Bold, confident, and talented, it was clear to his family that he was destined to achieve great things, before his life was tragically cut short.

As a child, Niko was sweet and loving, and brought countless smiles to his family with his playful sense of humor. He had many hobbies which included playing and competing on youth chess and soccer teams. He joined Boy Scouts at an early age, and through his dedication and hard work, achieved the distinction of Eagle Scout as a teen. Niko graduated from Crown Point High School in 2014 and went on to attend Purdue University in West Lafayette, IN, where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science from Purdue's Krannert School of Management in 2018.

As an adult, Niko proved his brave and determined nature by starting his own construction business, which had long been a dream of his, and thus was aptly named "Dreams Come True Construction". He was also a proud part-owner and manager of Tri-Eagle Provisions, a family owned and operated meat-packing business. Although busy with his endeavors, he remained very close with his siblings and parents, and enjoyed spending time with his family including his many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He loved going on family trips including attending "GenCon", a gaming convention, skiing, and playing video games with his cousins.

Niko is survived by his two younger siblings: Daven and Gabriella; and his adoring parents: David and Susanna. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Nicklais and Maria Horvath; and George and Ann Lilovich.

Niko was taken from us too soon, but lives on in our hearts and minds. He will always be remembered with a smile by those of us who knew and loved him.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION AND RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 12:00 PM until the time of Funeral Service at 3:00 PM with Pastor Tom Shanahan officiating.