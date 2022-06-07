 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nikola R. Prentoski

  • 0
Nikola R. Prentoski

CROWN POINT - Nikola R. Prentoski, age 78 of Crown Point, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2022. He was a member of the Sts. Peter and Paul Macedonian Orthodox Church in Merrillville. Nikola loved gardening. He retired from ABC Railroad Co. Nikola is survived by his loving wife, Cveta Prentoski; daughter, Zaklina (Spase) Zupanoski; son, Tane (Latinka) Prentoski; many loving grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 8, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until the Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Macedonian Orthodox Church, 9660 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery.

BURNS FUNERAL HOME in Crown Point entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Shanghai residents in local lockdown confront hazmat-clad officials

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts