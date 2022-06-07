CROWN POINT - Nikola R. Prentoski, age 78 of Crown Point, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2022. He was a member of the Sts. Peter and Paul Macedonian Orthodox Church in Merrillville. Nikola loved gardening. He retired from ABC Railroad Co. Nikola is survived by his loving wife, Cveta Prentoski; daughter, Zaklina (Spase) Zupanoski; son, Tane (Latinka) Prentoski; many loving grandchildren.