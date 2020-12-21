 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nikoletta Madouros

Nikoletta Madouros

{{featured_button_text}}

July 26, 1926 - Dec. 18, 2020

HAMMOND, IN - Nikoletta Madouros, age 94, of Hammond, IN, originally from Ellinitsa, Greece, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020. Nikoletta was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, John Madouros. Nikoletta is survived by her two children: Greg (Sandy) Madouros and George Madouros; four grandchildren: Gregory Jr. Madouros, John (Brittany) Madouros, Nicole (Steve) Kirincic and Adam Madouros; three great-grandchildren Noah and Luka Kirincic and Dessa Madouros.

Services will take place on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 528 W. 77th Avenue, Schererville, IN. Viewing at the church from 9:00-10:00 a.m. with the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, IN.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts