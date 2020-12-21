HAMMOND, IN - Nikoletta Madouros, age 94, of Hammond, IN, originally from Ellinitsa, Greece, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020. Nikoletta was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, John Madouros. Nikoletta is survived by her two children: Greg (Sandy) Madouros and George Madouros; four grandchildren: Gregory Jr. Madouros, John (Brittany) Madouros, Nicole (Steve) Kirincic and Adam Madouros; three great-grandchildren Noah and Luka Kirincic and Dessa Madouros.