July 26, 1926 - Dec. 18, 2020
HAMMOND, IN - Nikoletta Madouros, age 94, of Hammond, IN, originally from Ellinitsa, Greece, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020. Nikoletta was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, John Madouros. Nikoletta is survived by her two children: Greg (Sandy) Madouros and George Madouros; four grandchildren: Gregory Jr. Madouros, John (Brittany) Madouros, Nicole (Steve) Kirincic and Adam Madouros; three great-grandchildren Noah and Luka Kirincic and Dessa Madouros.
Services will take place on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 528 W. 77th Avenue, Schererville, IN. Viewing at the church from 9:00-10:00 a.m. with the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, IN.
